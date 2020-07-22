GFA signs GHC 1.6 million deal with Macron as official match ball partner

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed an agreement with kits and football manufacturer Macron as the Official match ball partner/sponsor.
The deal, valued at one million six hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢1.6m) is for the next three seasons.
Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for three of our products, i.e. Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.
Macron will supply the GFA a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season.
The deal will help the GFA and clubs cut cost as allocation for football and bibs will be taken care of.
