GFA signs deal making TECNO Ghana official smartphone partner

TECNO are the GFA smartphone sponsors

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reached an agreement with TECNO Ghana to make the outfit the football association’s official smartphone partner.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 19, at the Wesley Tower in Accra by the two entities.



According to a communique from the Ghana FA, the partnership deal is expected to be a game-changer for football fans, players, and officials in advancing the Ghanaian game.



The communiqué on the website of the GFA said “TECNO Ghana and the Ghana Football Association aim to use the deal to turn passion into purpose, potential into achievement and dreams into reality.”

At the signing ceremony today, the GFA was represented by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo.



Others included Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Aboabire, and Eugene Nobel.



The team from TECNO Ghana was led by Channel manager Ernest Sonkoh, CEO of Imax Media and National Agent, Maxwell Tachie, Ricky Wang, Country Manager of Transmission and acting General Manager for West Africa, Lolon Luo, Brand Manager, TECNO Ghana and Rocket Li, National Marketing Manager.