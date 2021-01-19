GFA signs one-year deal with Woodin Ghana Limited

Tue, 19 Jan 2021 Source: GNA
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a one-year partnership deal with Woodin Ghana Limited as Official Textile sponsors.
Per the partnership agreement, Woodin would provide the GFA with customized fabrics throughout the year.
The Fabric Company is also expected to provide customized office wears including Polo shirts, joggers, jackets, baseball caps to the GFA.
The sponsorship agreement is subject to renewal after December 31, 2021.
Woodin is a leading fabric retailer with 22 stores across the continent. Its stores and styles reflect the African pride and versatility in a vibrant and creative atmosphere with an aim to be the top retailer in Africa.
Source: GNA
Related Articles:
- I'm yet to know the identity of Ghana football - GFA Technical Director
- GFA declares war on ‘criminal’ betting companies
- GFA sends condolences to WAFA after its owners death
- George Afriyie accuses GFA of tampering with C.K Akonnor’s job
- CAF confirms Kurt Okraku as candidate for Executive Committee slot
- Read all related articles