GFA technical director keen on finalizing strong 30-man squad for Black Stars

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert has revealed that there are plans to finalize a squad for the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Following a similar trend from past years, the Ghana national team under the new technical director has seen a lot of changes in the players called up for different assignments.



Insisting that the phenomenon is not ideal but necessary, Bernhard Lippert has indicated that he wants to settle on 25-30 players that will be prepared for the upcoming AFCON and World Cup.

“[My time with the Black Stars] is honestly too short to judge everything now after just five months. We are still in the process of selection. We have a lot of players, I think more than 50, and it’s time to finish the selection process and concentrate on a squad of 25 to 30 players and really prepare them tactically and in group tactics to make the team really strong,” the GFA technical director told Citi Sports in an interview.



Lippert continued, “We played almost every much with a different squad and this, in my opinion, was maybe a little bit too change because we changed too often. But at the end of the day it was also necessary to find out the best players. We have a new coaching staff so we also will love to get used to them and find a final squad.”