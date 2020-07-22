Soccer News

GFA thanks Ethiopia, Togo FAs for assistance in evacuating Ghanaian footballers

GFA has in partnership with government evacuated some Ghanaians from Ethiopia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed sister federations, Ethiopia and Togo played a role in evacuating stranded Ghanaian footballers from Ethiopia.

The GFA took to Twitter to express gratitude for their assistance.



"The GFA expresses its appreciation to our sister football federations, the Ethiopian Football Federation and Togolese Football Federation for their assistance in bringing Ghanaian players home from Ethiopia," the GFA wrote.



The frustrated footballers who were stuck in Ethiopia due to the coronavirus pandemic were evacuated back to Ghana this past weekend. They are currently isolating at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre Of Excellence in Pampram.

In June, a viral social media video showed over 20 players outside the Ghanaian High Commission in Ethiopia calling on the government of Ghana for evacuation after allegedly failing to get help from the Ghanaian consulate in Addis Ababa.



The group was led by former Berekum Chelsea defender Lee Addy, who represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

