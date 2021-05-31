GFA to appoint Dutch coach as assistant for CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

• GFA will appoint a new assistant coach this week

• The said coach is Dutch and will work on ‘pay as you work’ basis



• It is believed that the decision was made by Akonnor



Black Stars coach CK Akonnor will in the coming days welcome a Dutch coach as his second assistant, according to a report by football portal 442gh.



According to the report, the said coach will join the team this week as they prepare for friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.



The choice of the Dutch as an assistant was made by Akonnor who was granted the permission to add to his technical team.



A Ghana Football Association, GFA, source quoted by the website details the processes that led to the appointment of the unnamed Dutch coach.

“The coach brought two names for us to choose one, he asked us to give a strong consideration to the first name, a Dutch, before considering the second option, luckily for us, the first name agreed to our terms, and will be announced soon” the Source told 442gh.



The new coach, it is understood will operate on ‘pay as you work’ basis and not be handed a contract that makes it mandatory for the government to pay him on monthly basis.



There have been reports recently of managerial changes at the Black Stars with former team psychologist, Professor Mintah alleging that Akonnor will be fired before the 2022 AFCON.



According Professor Mintah, Akonnor’s successor has already been lined up with the FA waiting for the opportune time to make the decision.



"Don't be surprised if CK Akonnor is replaced with an expatriate coach. I'm not saying it will happen but when it happens, we should welcome it and support the decision of the Ghana Football Association.



"But for now, nobody knows what is going to happen but we shouldn't be surprised to see a foreign gaffer coaching the national team," he added an interview as reported by footballghana.com.