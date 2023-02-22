GFA to consider retiring Black Stars jersey No.7 in honour of Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

The Ghana Football Association is considering retiring the number 7 jersey at the Black Stars in honour of the late Christian Atsu.

Atsu lost his life following the devastating earthquake that hit the city of Hatay in Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The lifeless body of Atsu was recovered from the rubble of the collapsed apartment he was living in on February 18, 2023.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Linford Boadu, who double as the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (RFA) hinted the Ghana FA plan to retire the number 7 shirt in honour of Atsu.



“It’s a sad situation. I wasn’t expecting Atsu to be staying in that big apartment like that, I was expecting him to be staying in a single apartment but I think there wasn’t stability after joining the club in Turkey”



“It was difficult to believe anybody can survive after that 45 seconds earthquake but we were hoping to find Atsu alive until news broke he has been found dead. He served the nation wholeheartedly, and at the short ceremony in receiving the body of Atsu, the vice President, Dr Bawumia disclosed government will be involved in giving him a befitting burial. That is a big plus, to me, Atsu deserves a befitting burial looking at how he served the nation.

“The Executive council of the FA is thinking about of a lot of things; some thinks the number 7 jersey must be retired in honour of Atsu but there should be a meeting to decide.”



Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.



The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.



During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.