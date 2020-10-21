GFA to engage NSA on new user fees at the Accra Sports Stadium

NSA earlier this week announced new user fees for clubs

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will on Wednesday, October 21, meet the National Sports Authority (NSA) to discuss the review of the proposed fees for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium by clubs during the COVID-19 period.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) earlier this week announced new user fees for clubs that would use the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



In a letter addressed to the Director-General of the NSA Professor Peter Twumasi, the GFA requested for the meeting to be held today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The meeting would also be attended by affected clubs who would play at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to the GFA, they would convince the NSA to stick to the established sharing formula based on the function statement, which had been used in the past years.

The move by the GFA was based on the fact that the new fees announced by the NSA were exorbitant in this difficult period, hence the need for a review of the earlier established sharing formula based on the function statement.



The NSA in its letter dated October 19, announced new charges for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to NSA, whereas matches between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and National teams which are grouped under Category ‘A” would be regulated under the already established sharing formula (function statement), matches between the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and other Premier League sides would attract a fee of ¢20,000 per match.



Also, the NSA stated that matches involving other Premier League Clubs (excluding Hearts of Oak and Kotoko), Division One League matches, and other special matches will attract a fee of ¢15,000.