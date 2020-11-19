0
GFA to engage Primier League Club CEOs on November 23

In line with its continuous engagements with Clubs, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled a meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all Premier League Clubs on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The meeting which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm, is to deliberate on various issues on the ongoing league season and all related matters.

This meeting is in addition to all the engagements between the GFA and Premier League Club CEOs on the online platform created to ensure regular interactions.

All clubs are entreated to be represented at the meeting on Monday to enable concensus building to advance the frontiers of Ghana’s elite league competition.

