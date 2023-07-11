0
Menu
Sports

GFA to launch Ghana’s National Football Philosophy July 12

Ghana Football Association Original Logo Ghana Football Association

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Wednesday, July 12, will launch a National Football Philosophy which will depict the country’s football DNA to influence Ghana’s football moving forward.

“The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that the National Football Philosophy, which depicts Ghana’s Football DNA will be launched on Wednesday, July 12, 2023,” a communique on the website of the Ghana FA said.

According to the Ghana FA, the Philosophy has been put together following research by the Technical Directorate and inputs from technocrats, National and Club Coaches, (past and present), Administrators, Players, Referees, Supporters, Coach Instructors, Coach Educators, Politicians, Traditional Authorities, Women in Football, Sports Media Personalities among others.

The Ghana Football DNA will be the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football per the GFA.

“The Ghana Football DNA identifies how we play, the current trends in football, the areas to strengthen, and how to get to where we want to be with our game,” the GFA said in its communique.

Wednesday’s launch of the Ghana National Football Philosophy will be held at the Africa Trade House Conference Room – opposite Cedi House in Accra.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: