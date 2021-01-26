GFA to open second transfer window on February 16

The Domestic Transfer Window would be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Tuesday, February 16, open the second window registration for the 2020/21 season.

The registration would begin from 00:01 am, and close at exactly 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, according to a statement from the GFA.



It added that the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window would be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12, and close at exactly 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The statement clubs are to take note that applications that do not meet the correct standard shall be rejected rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.



It urged all clubs to transfer and register their players within these stated dates adding that there shall be no extension of the deadlines.