GFA to reward BetPawa Premier League fans in fan engagement drive

Ghana football Association logo(L) and Ghana Premier League logo(R)

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro

The Ghana Football Association is set to reward fans of the Betpawa Premier League in the remaining four weeks of the 2022/2023 season.

The reward scheme dubbed ‘Betpawa Fan Engagement Drive’ will see fans who watch the games at the various league centers participate in a predict and win competition.



The initiative by the Ghana Football Association and driven by The Business Africa Consulting (BAC) Group forms part of the efforts by the association to reward fans of the Betpawa Premier League. The title race and relegation battles present exciting dynamics in the final stretch of the league fixtures.



Four teams Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea are deemed real contenders for success in the GPL, but Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak cannot be overlooked. As supporters go to the stadia to cheer their teams on to victory and survival, they should be looking for the Betpawa Premier League Fan Agents to predict correctly the score line of the game they have gone to watch and win amazing prizes such as Laptops, Mobile Phones, Chargers, Power Banks, Betpawa Cash Bonus among others. This according to The BAC Group is only opened to attendees of the league matches.

With four matches to end the 2022/2023 season, fans should be even more enthused to show up at the match venues as they unlock the ultimate excitement and win incredible prizes by accurately predicting the right scoreline at match venues.



