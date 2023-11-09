GFA to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Friday?

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association are set to hold a crunchy meeting to decide on the possibility of sacking Black Stars coach Chris Hughton at its Executive Council meeting on Friday, November 10, 2023.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the leadership of the GFA has already made their intention known to some Executive Council members to vote for the dismissal of the coach at the meeting.



The report also stated that the GFA is currently waiting on the government’s approval first before deciding on the fate of Chris Hughton since the government is responsible for the compensation of the technical team.



The government’s decision on the dismissal of the coach is expected to be communicated on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Per the report coach Chris Hughton whose contract as Black Stars head coach expires in February 2024 is aware of the decision the GFA is about to take.



Some Executive Council members of the GFA have disagreed with the plan to sack the Black Stars coach who is preparing for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The decision to fire the Irish-born Ghanaian coach stems from the fact that the top hierarchy of the GFA is not convinced that Chris Hughton can win Ghana’s two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.



With about 8 days to the qualifiers, football fans were expecting coach Chris Hughton to name Ghana’s squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.



However, it appears the decision to dismiss the coach is what might have delayed the announcement of the squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



According to the report, GFA are rather not worried about the 2023 AFCON, however, their biggest fear is that the Black Stars might not qualify for the 2026 World Cup under Chris Hughton.



George Boateng will take over as the interim head coach once Chris Hughton is sacked by the GFA.





