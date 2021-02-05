GFA to suspend 2 referees for poor officiating

A photo of Ghanaian referees

Two Ghanaian referees, Iddrisu Mustapha and George Owusu Amponsah are set to be suspended by the Ghana Football Association following a decision by the association’s Match Review Committee.

The decision came about after a complaint was made against the duo by Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano in relation to their league clash with Nsoatreman FC.



Bofoakwa Tano complained that in the 33rd-minute, Referee Iddrisu Mustapha failed to award them a penalty after the goalkeeper clearly fouled the attacker in the penalty area per the video watched.

Also, the Assistant Referee George Owusu Amponsah did not assist the Referee in taking the correct decision.



The Committee has therefore recommended that Referee Iddrisu Mustapha and Assistant Referee George Owusu Amponsah be suspended for six matches.