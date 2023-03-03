GFA to unveil new Black Stars coach before Angola match

Chris Hughton has been appointed at the new Black Stars coach

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled before Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola.

In February 2023, Chris Hughton was promoted from his role as the technical advisor of the Black Stars to the head coach position, but the former Tottenham Hotspurs coach hasn't been unveiled yet.



Concerns were raised about the delay, but Henry Asante Twum has explained that Chris Hughton hasn't been presented to Ghanaians as the new Black Stars coach because of the death of a family relative and because he needed time to sort some things out.



“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet."

“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” he told 3 Sports.



Henry Asante Twum added that the squad for the doubleheader against Angola will be announced shortly after Chris Hughton's unveiling.



“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola. There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”