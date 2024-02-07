GFA unblocks Saddick Adams on social media, apologizes for 'error'

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams

The Ghana Football Association’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo has apologized to Saddick Adams after the GFA’s official handle blocked him on X (Twitter).

Saddick Adams who is one of the convenors of the ‘Fix Ghana Football’ demonstration slated for Wednesday, February 14 2024 got to know about his account being restricted from assessing the GFA on X on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Saddick in a post sought answers from the President and Communications Director of the GFA over the blocking.



In response, Prosper Harrison Addo apologized to the journalist and explained that the block was an error and was immediately corrected after he drew the attention of the GFA.



“Dear @SaddickAdams, my brother. This was an error and was corrected immediately when it came to our attention. Apologies for this mishap, my brother. Talk to you immediately after the Meet The Press” Prosper Harrison Addo stated on X.



Saddick Adams is part of the group of respected journalists who are concerned with the continuous downward turn of Ghana football and want to use the protest to demand answers from the GFA, National Sports Authority and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

They have secured permission from the Ghana Police Service to embark on the protest on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2024).



The group includes Countryman Songo, Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, Veronica Commey and Dan Kwaku Yeboah, among others.





JNA/EK