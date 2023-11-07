GFA unveil Mascot for football strategy

This strategy forms part of FIFA’s decision to develop the women’s game

The Ghana Football Association has officially unveiled 'Asantewaa' as the mascot for the Ghana Women's Football Strategy.

Launched back in July 2023, the Women Football Strategy programme was launched to address the challenges facing the women’s game.



This strategy forms part of FIFA’s decision to develop the women’s game throughout the world and will help lay a solid foundation.



The strategy will focus on areas such as marketing, sponsorship, education, grassroots and league development and talent identification.



The Ghana Football Association have gone ahead to unveil a mascot for the represent the strategy which will be a guide for women’s football until 2023.



The mascot — ‘Asantewaa the fearless’, represents “inclusiveness and product diversity.”

Earlier this year, the @ghanafaofficial launched the Women’s Football Strategy that is set to run for the next 3 years.



Ama Brobey Williams is one of the brains behind the Ghana Women’s Football Strategy and serves as the Head of Women’s Football Development at the FA.



In an interview earlier on Tuesday, she explained the reason behind the initiative.



"The women's football strategy is a requirement by FIFA so it is mandated that we have a strategy which is for four years," she said.



"It is a clear pathway in the development of the game focusing on key areas. There is more to football than the national teams.

"Fixing the fundamentals is very important. We have put in a lot of work and now we have a seat on the GFA EXCO for women."



A team led by Ama Brobey Williams presented the Mascot to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



