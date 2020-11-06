GFA unveil official song of Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the official song of the Ghana Premier League.

The catchy song was released during the launch of the 2020/21 football season which took place on Thursday, November 05, 2020.



It was composed by Ref Gee, a new kid on the block and is titled ‘Our Own’.



The Nations flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League will be the first competition to kick off from November 14, 2020.

While, the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.



Watch the video below:



