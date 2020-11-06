GFA unveil official song of Ghana Premier League

Fri, 6 Nov 2020 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the official song of the Ghana Premier League.
The catchy song was released during the launch of the 2020/21 football season which took place on Thursday, November 05, 2020.
It was composed by Ref Gee, a new kid on the block and is titled ‘Our Own’.
The Nations flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League will be the first competition to kick off from November 14, 2020.
While, the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.
Watch the video below:
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan eyes coaching role after football
- King Faisal best prepared for this season – Michael Akuffo
- CK Akonnor will invite local players at the right time - GFA boss Kurt Okraku
- King Faisal could have been bigger if I had done things right - Alhaji Grusah
- We have not asked the GFA to postpone league opener against Hearts of Oak – Aduana Stars
- Read all related articles