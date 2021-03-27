GFA veep Mark Addo made chairman for DOL Super Cup competition committee

GFA Vice President Mark Addo

GFA Vice President Mark Addo has been named as chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Division One League Super Cup competition.

The seven-member Committee has been tasked to ensure effective organization of the competition which will commence at the end of the 2020/21 league season.



The top two teams in each zone at the end of the season and two of the third best-placed teams will participate in the Super Cup competition.



The new competition is to give clubs more games outside the League by adding to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.



Division One League clubs play a maximum of 30 League games plus a maximum of seven games in the MTN FA Cup. Winners of the three Zones qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



Below is the members of the Division One League Super Cup Committee:



Mark Addo - Chairman

Terry Maxwell Aidan - Vice Chairman



Philemon Mensah - Member



Baffour Awuah - Member



Alhaji Daem - Member



Dennis Amoah Esq. - Member