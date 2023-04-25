0
GFA waiting on FIFA to develop less expensive version of VAR

Prosper Harrison Addo GFA GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed why the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Ghana Premier League has been delayed.

According to Prosper Harrison Addo, VAR implementation is expensive, and that has accounted for the delay in the use of the technology which helps referees make the best possible decisions on the pitch.

In September 2022, the Ghana Football Association's referees manager, Alex Kotey, told the media that VAR technology would be introduced in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

However, with seven games to end the season without the VAR being used, Prosper Harrison Addo has said that the GFA is waiting on FIFA to develop a less expensive version of the VAR.

"It is not true that FIFA has written to us about VAR. We were on a project to do VAR, but the VAR that is approved by FIFA is very expensive."

"It is not just about bringing the machine, but you will train people, train referees, and the setup is heavy and expensive. So at the last congress in Rwanda, the FIFA President himself said that FIFA is going to develop another version that will be less expensive."

"We are on that project with FIFA, and they haven't written to us that we should do live matches at all centres," Prosper Harrison Addo on Accra-based Angel FM, monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

