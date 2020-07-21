Sports News

GFA will adhere strictly to FIFA’s instructions on relief fund - Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, says the FA is working to ensure that it operates strictly by the FIFA COVID-19 relief plan operational module and governance structure in the disbursement of the fund to its stakeholders.

The GFA announced a package for its stakeholders from the FIFA/CAF COVID-19 relief fund last week which has generated some issues with most club administrators unhappy about the allocation of the monies to some quarters.



The GFA General Secretary explained that the disbursement of the relief fund by FIFA has its own instructions which must be strictly adhered to in order to ensure proper transparency and accountability.



According to him, he is more focused on the modalities on the governance structure of the COVID-19 relief fund and not about sharing of the money.



“The FA has not divided how the money will be shared because we are still waiting for the modalities from FIFA. If we fail any of the modalities in terms of the governance structure, we will be in trouble because we will not receive any support or money from FIFA. So we must follow the structure from them, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM



“When FIFA sent GFA the module or document I forwarded it to all the clubs. The document explains how the money should be disbursed. It also states that the support is for the Association and the wider community”.

He also disclosed that FIFA did not state specifically when the money will hit the account of the FA but they are expecting the first trench in July and second in January 2021.



“They didn’t state the date specifically on when the money will hit the accounts that is the $1m in July and then later the $500,000 in January which is specifically for women’s football. The document also details on what we should use the money for”, he added.



The GFA is set to meet the Premier League clubs on Wednesday over the allocation of the FIFA Covid-19 relief fund.



The General Secretary also disclosed to Happy Sports that the GFA will soon announce the Technical director of the FA.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.