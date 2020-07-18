Sports News

GFA will convince government for football to resume - GHALCA boss

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Cudjoe Fianoo

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Cudjoe Fianoo has revealed that the Football Association will come up with plans to convince government over the return of football.

The Ghana Football Association in an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday agreed that football will return in the second week of October, but that will be subjected to approval by government.



Having cancelled the 2019/20 season due to Covid-19, Mr. Fianoo revealed his outfit and the FA will be working tirelessly to ensure that they come up with the best outline for the swift return of the Ghana Premier League.



"We (My self and GFA Prez) met the Sports Minister to thank the Government through the ministry for coming to our aid by way of the YEA package and even asked him to work around the clock if we could get more," he told Oyerepa FM.

"For us to resume Football, we were told we have to convince Government beyond all reasonable doubt that whatever we want to do will be in the national interest but not some individual's interest," he added.



The 2019/20 season had to be cancelled following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the West African Nation.

