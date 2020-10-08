GFA will ensure discipline in the Black Stars – Kurt

GFA president Kurt Okraku spoke to TV 3

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has assured that he will build a Black Stars team with full discipline with players having 100 per cent commitment for the national team.

The Black Stars have in recent years faced public backlash on their commitment level and various reports of indiscipline during major tournaments but Kurt believes his administration can bring back that missing ingredient into the team



“We had a team that played against Sao Tome and South Africa that looked quite promising. We have had a change in leadership that is CK Akonnor and David Duncan taking over.



“Clearly, they also have their own philosophies and the kind of intangible asset they want to work with, but I believe we have a promising future for our team. There are a lot of quality players that are coming through.

“As we speak, one of the key missing ingredients that has always been missing from our squad will find his way back; that is discipline, it is one thing that the new Football Association will not joke with.



“We want players who will be extremely dedicated and will play for the shirts and will be proud of playing for Ghana, players who will wake up in the morning and thinking about when the next call up will be, once we do all that, believe me, we will have a totally different national team and it will feed through the other national teams,” Kurt Okraku said in an interview with 3Sports