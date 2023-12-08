GFA will ensure full readiness for 2024 WAFCON – Kurt Okraku assures Black Queens

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has assured the Black Queens of needed support to prepare the team for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

In an engagement with the team on Thursday, December 7, the Ghana FA boss congratulated the team for securing qualification to play at next year’s tournament.



He said qualifying for the tournament alone is not enough and that the Black Queens should aim to lift the trophy.



“We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough.

"This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a showdown. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions,” Kurt Okraku said.



The Ghana FA boss continued, “Whatever it takes for us to get you prepared for the AFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless we will make sure this team is ready.”



The 2024 WAFCON is scheduled to be hosted by Morocco after the success of the last edition in the North African country.