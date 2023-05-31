GFA working to secure another friendly for Black Stars after USA game - Henry Asante Twum

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that the FA is working on securing another friendly game for the Black Stars in the October international window.

On Tuesday, the country's football governing body confirmed that the senior national team will play the United States of America in an international friendly.



The game is expected to be played on October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn.



According to Asante Twum, as part of building a formidable side, the Black Stars after the game against the USA, will play a yet-to-be-named country in October.



"The season will start football season will start in September but in October there is an international window and as FA, we decided to use that window wisely and we have been fortunate to get the USA," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"USA are preparing for a tournament so they decided to play two international friendly games, one against Ghana and the other against Germany and it is an opportunity for us to continue our team building exercise.



"Let me also emphasize that we will not only play the USA in October. We are working on securing another country so that we can play two high-profile games in building a good Black Stars team," he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will play Madagascar in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.



The team will open camp on June 12 before departing for Antananarivo on Friday, June 16 for the game on Sunday, June 18. The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea.