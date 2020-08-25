GFA working with government to hand contracts to youth national team coaches - Henry Asante

Click for Market Deals →
Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the federation is working closely with government to ensure national youth team coaches are handed legally binding contracts.
Apart from the Black Stars coach and his assistant, the rest of the national team coaches only receive allowances.
According to Mr. Asante Twum, the FA has tabled a proposal to the Sports Ministry which is being looked at before a final decision is made.
“The teams belong to the state, whatever decision you take has to be in conjunction with the state. This is one of the things the President of the GFA tabled before President Akufo-Addo in their engagement,” he said in an interview on Citi FM’s Sports Panorama.
“The president said it is a good idea, that [he] likes it, and that he’ll take it up but [we should] deal with the [Sports] Ministry.
“We are in constant dialogue with the Ministry for approval. Once that approval is given, it will go back to the office of the president and it will receive green light.
“That green light will give us that authority to now issue out contracts to all national team coaches.
“We have been engaging these coaches, we have made them aware that it is not as if we do not care, it is not as if we don’t care about their conditions of service,” he concluded.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Don’t you have sense? – Obiri Boahene to GFA on Congress date
- Support Kurt Okraku to revive Ghana football - Tony Yeboah urges stakeholders
- GFA forfeits registration of new Second Division clubs in all regions
- Appoint a local coach to head Technical Directorate - Rev. Osei Kofi
- GFA unveils grassroots coaching mini van
- Read all related articles