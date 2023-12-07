GFA yet to decide where Black Stars will camp for 2023 AFCON - Deputy Sports Minister

Black Stars players

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to determine where the Black Stars will camp in preparation for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to the deputy sports minister, the GFA have not submitted plans on where they want to camp players ahead of the tournament which will be held in Ivory Coast starting January 13, 2023.



Speaking to the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2023, Evans Opoku Bobie, “As I stand before you right now, the FA has not submitted anything and nothing has come before me that indicates that the team is going to camp here or there.”



Ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the Black Stars held a two-week camping in Qatar before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament.



However, 37 days to the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the plans for pre-tournament preparations have not been made known yet.



When asked about whether the Black Stars would camp in Ghana since the tournament is in Ivory Coast, the deputy sports minister emphasized that such decisions fall within the purview of the technical team.



He said, “I am not a technical person, we are in charge of policy issues these are purely technical issues and when the handlers of the FA bring information we will interrogate it and bring it to the knowledge of the public.”

