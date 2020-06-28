GH¢3000 monthly will make me play for Kotoko – Kofi Abanga

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Former Accra Hearts of Oak S.C midfielder Kofi Abanga has opened up on his readiness to join the Phobians rival, Asante Kotoko S.C.
Abanga was one of the most popular players in the country during his time with the rainbow family due to the unique skill he attached to his game.
The midfielder who has said on several occasions that he is not retiring from the game anytime soon believes a GH¢ 3000-monthly salary offer from Kotoko will propel him to join the Porcupine Warriors.
“I will play for Kotoko if they pay me Gh¢ 3,000 as monthly salary.” Kofi Abanga told Francis Akwaffo on Silver FM in an interview.
Kofi Abanga is still regarded as one of the young footballers to have emerged from the local scene who couldn't reach the full height of their potential.
