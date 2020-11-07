GHALCA has failed to function under Kudjoe Fianoo - Isaac Koomson

Isaac Koomson, Former Vice-chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA)

Former Vice-chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Vice-chairman Isaac Koomson has expressed his displeasure on how the association is being run by the incumbent Cudjoe Fianoo.

According to him, GHALCA has failed in its core mandate and has been rendered useless by the current leadership.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with George Mahamah he said, the current management has performed poorly after the huge promises they made after coming to the office.



“I was completely shocked at the way things are going on at GHALCA. Some of us are worried about the situation and happenings at GHALCA. We were expecting to see something better at GHALCA when Kudjoe Fianoo took over but that hasn’t been the case.

“Since he took over GHALCA has never held a meeting, accounts have not being rendered since 2016 and their mandate has even expired.”



Koomson when asked whether if he will contest for the GHALCA job said,



“I will continue to consult and see if I will contest for the GHALCA position. When I am ready I will announce it.”