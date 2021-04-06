GHALCA holds discussion with PFAG on mutual interest

Leadership of both GHALCA and PFAG

The Executive Council of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) held a fruitful discussion with the board of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian football clubs' welfare body met the leadership of the Players Union in a healthy meeting to discuss matters of mutual consent and interest.



The two parties delved into several areas of the welfare of both clubs and players and the need to reduce the level of litigation involving members of the two entities.



The two bodies pledged to offer a supporting hand to each other in ensuring the collective good of both parties.



GHALCA Executives led by chairman Kudjoe Fianoo expressed concerns about the seeming lack of appreciation of the work of the Players' Union and the occasional stand-off between clubs and players on contractual issues.

The meeting was attended by high-profile personalities of the two bodies including GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and the Deputy General Secretary of PFAG Solomon Torson.



Other GHALCA executives including vice-chairman John Ansah, Edmund Ackah, Opoku Abrokwah, Anita Wiredu-Mintah as well as Communication Manager Patrick Akoto were in attendance.



PFAG were also heavily represented by former Ghana stars Sammy Kuffuor, Augustine Arhinful, Yusif Chibsah, and Head of Communications Nathaniel Laryea.