GHALCA is lucky to get $2,000 from Covid Fund - Takyi Arhin

Takyi Arhin was the CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders

Former Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Takyi Arhin has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on how they are disbursing the FIFA/CAF Covid-19 Relief Fund.

According to the football administrator, the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) is planning to engage the GFA because members are agitated they are going to receive $2,000.



GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo in an interview last week revealed that his members are not happy with the amount of money they are going to receive.



Hence they want to have discussions with the country’s football governing body to see if something can be done about it.



Reacting to that news, Takyi Arhin questioned why GHALCA is not happy as he frowns against interference in the work of the Executive Council of the Ghana FA.

“This so called engagement with the GFA to me is much ado about nothing. The question is, who are the members of GHALCA that are unhappy and why are they not happy?



"GHALCA is even lucky to have gotten that $2000,00. A body that doesn't account for monies doesn't deserve additional monies”, he said.



Takyi Arhin added, “The Executive Council members are on top of their brief, hence did good work. There shouldn't be interference in the work of the Executive Council.



“Last but not the least, what moral rights does GHALCA have to engage the GFA? In a nutshell, “he who calls for equity must always come with clean hands”.

