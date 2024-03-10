GHALCA misbehaved by leaving Hearts of Oak out of 2024 President's Cup - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has voiced his disapproval regarding the exclusion of Hearts of Oak from this year's President's Cup, labeling the decision as a departure from tradition and unjust towards the club.

The President's Cup, a revered football competition in Ghana, traditionally showcases a clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, two iconic football clubs in the country.



Contrary to this tradition, the organizers (GHALCA) opted for an international twist this year by inviting Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC, a prominent club from the Ivorian top flight, to face Kotoko.



This deviation from the norm has sparked criticism from Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who stressed the importance of upholding established customs in the tournament.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his disappointment at Hearts of Oak's exclusion, asserting that as defending champions, the club should have been granted the opportunity to participate.



"Hearts of Oak is the defending champion and it's never done anywhere, if anything we should have walked out or selected another club and this has created grave mixed feelings among our supporters and I believe strongly that the organisers have not behaved well," he said



ASEC Mimosa beat Kotoko 2-1 to win the title at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.