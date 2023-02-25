1
Menu
Sports

GHALCA to honor Christian Atsu on March 5

Christian Atsu 64587.jfif Atsu went missing for 12 days before his body was pulled out of earthquake rubble

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo says his outfit will honour Christian Atsu before the President Cup game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on March 5, 2023.

Christian Atsu passed away in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu went missing for 12 days before his body was pulled out of the rubble.

The former Newcastle United midfielder's mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday via Turkish Airplanes and has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

In an interview with Happy FM, the former Ashantigold SC Chief Executive Officer hinted GHALCA will honour Atsu during the President Cup.

“We are all saddened by the demise of Atsu, however, if things go as expected, we will organize a curtain-raiser game for him before the President Cup” he said.

After a meeting by the Sports Ministry, Ghana Football Association and Atsu's family, March 4, 2023 has been set for one-week observation

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich