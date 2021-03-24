GHALCA to unveil special committees on Friday

Kudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA Chairman

The recently elected leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) are set to unveil committees to help in the efficient running of affairs of the football welfare body for local clubs.

GHALCA members in a poll organized in January this year retained Kudjoe Fianoo as Chairman and also elected other persons for the various positions.



After assuming office to begin his second term, Mr Fianoo together with the rest of the GHALCA leadership have named persons to serve on various committees within the association.



The Committees include Advocacy and International Relations, Business and Sponsorship, Legal and the Constitution Review committees. There are also the competitions and events committee as well as the Education and Capacity Building Committee.



The new committees alongside its members will be unveiled on Friday March 26.



CHECK LIST OF GHALCA COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEMBERSHIP TO BE OUTDOORED ON FRIDAY MARCH 26, 2021



ADVOCACY AND INT. RELATIONS



1.Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur – Chairman



2. Mr Fred Pappoe – Vice chairman



3. Dr Evans Danso Aggrey – Member



4. Mr Kwasi Agyeman – Member



5. Mr Frank Asiedu – Member

6. Mrs Doris Serwaa Gyamfi – Member



7. Mr Tamimu Issah – Member



BUSINESS AND SPONSORSHIP COMMITTEES



1. Dr Kofi Amoah Abban – Chairman



2. Mr Rex Danquah – Vice-chairman



3. Mr Christopher Demanya- Member



4. Mr Samuel Boakye Boateng- Member



5. Mr Martinson Obeng- Member



6. Ms. Juliet Barwuah – Member



7. Mr Elloeny Amande – Member



8. Mr Alex Ackumey- Member

9. Mr Samuel Boateng Akutsa



LEGAL COMMITTEE



1. Emmanuel Larbi Amoah Esq. – Chairman



2. Dennis Adjei Dwomoh Esq- Vice Chairman



3. Benedicta Lasi Esq- Member



4. Benedicta Mawusi Fianoo Esq – Member



5. Enam Dzakpasu Esq – Member



CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE



1. Dr Ransford Abbey – Chairman



2. Mr Jones Alhassan- Abu – Vice- Chairman



3 Lawyer Enam Dzakpasu – Member

4. Lawyer Kweku Eyiah – Member



5. Mr Oloboi Commodore



6. Mr Ashford Tettey-Oku – Member



COMPETITION & EVENTS COMMITTEE



1. Mr Samuel Aboabire – Chairman



2. Mr Takyi Arhin – Vice- Chairman



3. Mr Collins Amalo – Member



4. Mr Jonas Djane – Member



5. Nana Amankwah Kwakye – Member



6. Mr Felix Bewu – Member



7. Ms Anita Wiredu-Minta – Member

EDUCATION AND CAPACITY BUILDING COMMITTEE



1. Mr Ashford Tetteh -Oku – Chairman



2. Ms. Linda Ansong – Member



3. Mr James Essilfie- Member



4. Mr Isaac Noah Asare- Member



5. Mr Ralph Gyambrah – Member



6. Mr Barimah Otuo Acheampong – Member



7. Mr Eugene Jacquaye- Member