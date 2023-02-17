GHALCA to use Hearts vs Kotoko league game as President's Cup fixture

File photo from a Hearts vs. Kotoko game

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo, has revealed that his outfit are discussing on making a Ghana Premier League game this year's President's Cup fixture.

The game, a Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko GPL round 20 clash on March 5, is set to be used as the coronation match.



He explains that complaints from fans about too many fixtures between the two giants of Ghana football also accounted for the decision to consider the league game for the President's Cup fixture.



"As I speak with you now, we are considering two different dates," Fianoo told Akoma FM.



"Last year, the game was honored on 4th March. This year, we wrote to the FA and proposed the 3rd of March for it. The FA drew our attention to the fact that, there is a league game between Kotoko and Hearts on the 5th of March 2023.



"Fans have been complaining about playing Kotoko versus Hearts games too many times within a given year, so we have proposed a format that will see the Kotoko versus Hearts league game double as the President Cup as well.

"If there is a winner at the end of 90 minutes, we will present the Cup to them but should the game end in a draw, we will determine the winner on penalty shootout.



"But we are yet to reach an agreement with the FA and government on this.



"Since this year's celebration will be held in Volta Region, we are deliberating on all these options regarding date, venue and format."



