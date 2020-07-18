Sports News

GHALCA will engage GFA over coronavirus relief fund disbursement - Cudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President, Cudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President, Cudjoe Fianoo has revealed that his outfit will engage the Ghana Football Association over the disbursement of the COVID-19 relief fund.

GHALCA are expected to receive $2000 as part of their share of the relief fund, leaving some members dismayed.



But Mr. Fianoo insists the Association will meet the Kurt Okraku led administration to discuss into details issues with regards to the money they will be receiving.



"I have heard the agitations of our members eventhough we are yet to receive the money with some members questioning why GHALCA is getting $2000," he told Oyerepa FM.

"But that not withstanding, looking at how unhappy our members are,we will engage the FA Prez to find out if there's a possibility to do broader consultations at least they should give us the opportunity to also share our thoughts," he added.



"There's the need for the broader consultations because on a lighter side if care is not taken, this can result in third world war.



"Kurt's administration is a listening one and am confident they will listen but should that fail, we will support whatever the members will say," he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.