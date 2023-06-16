0
GHC300k as Ghana Premier League prize money worrying - Tony Aubynn

Dr Tony 2.png Medeama Sporting Club board member, Dr. Tony Aubynn

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama Sporting Club board member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has expressed concern over receiving three hundred thousand (300,000) Ghana Cedis as prize money for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellows will receive this amount from the Ghana Premier League as their reward for winning the 2022/23 GPL title.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member commended the association for supporting clubs in other ways, acknowledging their limitations in providing more substantial financial rewards.

"I quite agree that after the test of going through the league, if your reward is three hundred thousand (300,000) Ghana Cedis, it becomes very worrying," he told Joy News.

"But you are right. You can not give what you do not have. The Ghana Football Association is running many other activities. It is providing other support.

"In those days when smaller teams have to get boots, footballs and all those things. These days, the FA tries to provide some of these things."

