GJA president elected as FAJ Steering Committee Member

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has been elected as a member of the Steering Committee of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

The election was held virtually on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, during the 5th Delegates Congress of FAJ, the Pan-African regional organization of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).



The nine-member new leadership of FAJ will serve for a three-year tenure.



It has Omar Faruk Osman of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSJ) as President; Zied Dabbar of Tunisia as Vice President, and Maria Luisa Rogiero of Angola as Honorary Treasurer.

The rest of the Steering Committee members are Erick Oduor of Kenya, Jean-Claude Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire, Sadig Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim of Sudan, Mohammed Et-Talbi of Morocco and Obam Mejo Marion of Cameroon.



The GJA President expressed gratitude to all those (in Ghana and abroad) who supported him to chalk up this success.



At the FAJ Congress, he extended an invitation to the delegates to attend the 3rd Africa Media Convention scheduled to take place in Accra in May 2024 and assured them of a memorable event.