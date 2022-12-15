GNBC: Ghana Police Service run riot over Ashanti at maiden National Basketball Championships

An action from the Police versus Ashanti game

The Ghana Police Service basketball women’s team got their title aspirations at the maiden Ghana National Basketball Championships to a flying start by defeating their counterparts from the Ashanti Region 76-26 in the tournament opener at the University of Cape Coast.

Clearly touted as hot favourites for the title after their sterling performance in the Accra Basketball League (ABL), the service ladies led from the start as they piled pressure on the opposition, forcing them to make error after error.



This left them with little breathing space, and in the process, Police took an unassailable lead by the third quarter, when they took their foot off the pedal, allowing Ashanti to rally late and earn 26 baskets as against 76 by Police.



Armed Forces stepped up against the Upper East Basketball team in the second game of the opening day which was keenly contested between the two teams.



In the end, the service ladies earned a 66–54 victory.

The men’s category saw the Central Region Basketball team fail to start the tournament on a good footing as they lost 69-49 to the Ashanti Region Basketball team.



As of press time yesterday, Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) was playing the Armed Forces, while Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was to play their counterparts from Greater Accra in the Women’s division.



In the men’s category, Western Region was scheduled to play Eastern Region (Greater Accra vs Brong-Ahafo, Fire Service vs Upper East Region, GRA vs Northern Region, and then Volta Region vs GHATUSA.