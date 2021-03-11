GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human to return on March 20

Logo of GNPC

The 2021 edition of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) will bounce back after it was suspended last year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human would be held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with the Accra Edition, fixed for the University of Ghana, Legon, on Saturday, April 10.



According to the organisers, the third event scheduled for the Paa Joe Stadium (KNUST), in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, May 31, 2021.

The competition is for males and females under 18 and over 18 sprinters and at stake would be the President Nana Akufo Addo’s Cup.



The 1000-meters dash race intends to unearth top sprinters for Ghana is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Kriate Lync, Wrenco, and Global Media Alliance.