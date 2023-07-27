GNPC hands over Adenta astroturf to municipality

Some dignitaries at the event

The Ghana National Petroleum Commission has officially commissioned the newly-constructed artificial at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In an event held on Friday, July 21, 2022, the GNPC hand over the facility to the Adenta Municipal Assembly with a call on them to ensure effective maintenance of the facility.



Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr. Enock Kwesi Eduah highlighted the importance of pitches for the development of football in the country.



He noted that with the economic value of the sport always on the rise, it is imperative that Ghana institute measures that will enable it to churn out more talents and enjoy benefits from the sport.

.Dr. Eduah urged the authorities and people in Adenta to take care and maintain the facility for the future to ensure the positive value of the facility.



The MCE for the Adenta constituency, Hon.Daniel Nii Aduamoah, on behalf of the people of Adenta, took charge of the facility and promised to help maintain it for future use and benefits.