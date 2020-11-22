GNPC is title sponsor of Karela United FC

The three year deal is worth $300,000

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) over the weekend announced a $300,000 dollar sponsorship package for Karela United FC, a Premier League club based at Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management of GNPC, I announce with great pleasure that from the 2020/2021 premier league season, GNPC has assumed the role of Title Sponsor of Karela United FC, which will use this park we are here to commission as its home base,” Dr. K. K. Sarpong, Chief Executive of GNPC announced at the club’s base at Aiyinase.



“GNPC is providing one hundred thousand United States Dollars (USD100,000.00) annually for three years, as title sponsor to finance Karela FC’s activities, in areas spelt out under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) we have signed with the club,” he added.



He said he was delighted at this partnership, “which affords GNPC the opportunity to contribute to the harnessing of talents and skills development of our youth, as well as building social cohesion through football - the passion of the nation.”



“This partnership with Karela is in line with our vision to spread the benefits from our petroleum operations to the people of Ghana, especially in frontline communities.”

The scope of the sponsorship include: (a) The construction of accommodation facilities to host members of the first team of the Club; (b) Salaries of the coaching staff; (c) Purchase a suitable team bus; (d) Recruitment and salaries for new players; and (e) Maintenance of the playing body.



It is expected that the re-emergence of a football club from the Western region and a Premier League club based outside the capital will create new economic opportunities in the hospitality, food and beverages sector, et cetera.



As Title Sponsor, the corporation will have both exclusive and non-exclusive rights, which include branding at their home stadium, embossment of GNPC’s logo on the team’s Jersey among others.