GOC Election: I plan to establish an Athletes Commission to serve the interest of athletes- Richard Akpokavie

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) presidential candidate, Richard Akpokavie, says one of his main targets is to establish an Athletes Commission which will serve the interest of the athletes.

According to him, the interest of athletes should be the main priority of the GOC and the country currently has no commission which serves the interest of the athletes.



“Athletes should be the focus on everything we do. That is why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has directed that all the associations to have an athletes commission so that they will be involved in the decision making”, Akpokavie said at the GOC Manifesto Dialogue organized by Happy 98.9FM in partnership with GTV.



He explained that: “We must have an athlete on the GOC Olympic Board and even at Congress. All the decisions we take we must ensure that athletes are able to win medals. In that process, we must help the federations so they will be able to help the athletes”.



The GOC General Secretary added that the Athletes Commission when properly structured and established will provide necessary grants, scholarships, medicals, and many other benefits to the athletes.

He revealed that in Ghana there is no properly structured athletes commission and he plans to set up one when voted.



Richard Akpokavie is competing with the incumbent Ben Nunoo Mensah for the GOC Presidential position.



The election comes off on Monday 15 March 2021.