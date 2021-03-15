GOC Elections: Ben Nunoo Mensah re-elected as president

Ben Nunoo Mensah garnered 35 votes whilst Richard Akpokavie had 28 votes

Ben Nunoo Mensah has been re-elected as the President for the Ghana Olympic Committee on Monday by Congress.

The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation president garnered 35 votes to beat Former General Secretary Richard Akpokavie to retain the seat.



Ben Nunoo Mensah garnered 35 votes whilst Richard Akpokavie had 28 votes.



Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong garnered 41 votes to win the GOC Treasurer position beating his competitor Christopher Essifie who had 22 votes.



For the General Secretary position, Mohammed Sahnoon won the seat with 41 points as Richmond Quarcoo had 22 votes.



SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Assibey lost to Mohammed Mahadi for the GOC third Vice president position.



The Armwrestling Federation president garnered 23 votes whilst the Ghana Fencing Federation president had 40 votes.



Paul Atchoe retained his position as the GOC first vice president with 37 votes beating Ghana Table Tennis Association president Mawuko Afadzinu who had 26 votes.



In the other categories, the five federations recognised by the International Olympic body which were elected by Congress were:



Michael Aggrey ( Ghana Golf Association), George Okoe Lamptey (Amateur Boxing), Albert Frimpong (Baseball and Softball), Emmanuel Tetteh (Judo) and Delphina Quaye (Swimming).



Elections results below:

PRESIDENT



1.Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey 28



2.Ben Nunoo Mensah – Weightlifting 35**



1ST VICE



1.Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis 26



2.Paul Atchoe – Volleyball 37***



2ND VICE



Evans Yeboah – Badminton 12



Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo 51***



3RD VICE

Charles Osei Asibey – Armwrestling 23



Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing 40***



SECRETARY-GENERAL



Richmond Quarcoo – Squash 22



Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling 41**



Deputy Secretary General



Hon. Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting 44 *



Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon 19



TREASURER



Frederick Acheampong – Football 41*** Christopher Essilfie – Olympian 22

DEPUTY TREASURER



Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis 41



Christopher Darko – Amankrah – Athletics 22



Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme :



Michael Aggrey – Golf



George Okoe Lamptey – Amateur Boxing



Albert Frimpong – Baseball



Emmanuel Tetteh – Judo



Delphina Quaye – Swimming



One elected member from a non-Olympic sports federation

Abdul Haye – Bodybuilding (unopposed)



One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :



Samuel Ayer – SESSA 27



Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo – GUSA 36



Three other members elected by Congress:



Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi – Netball



Michael Nkow Ayeh – GES



Emmanuel O. Asare – Cricket