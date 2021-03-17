GOC Elections: I accept the verdict of the delegates – Richard Akpokavie

Akpokavie has congratulated Nunoo Mensah

Richard Akpokavie, a presidential candidate of the recent Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has accepted the verdict of the delegates in the just ended Elective Congress.

Mr. Akpokavie who is the immediate past Secretary-General of the GOC contested for the Presidency of the committee but lost to the incumbent, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah after polling 28 votes while the winner polled 35 votes.



In a congratulatory message to his opponent after the elections, Mr. Akpokavie said “in the run-up to the elections we both shared our vision for a better Olympic Movement in Ghana. This important commitment should continue to be your guiding principle to enable the GOC to contribute to a well-developed and inclusive sports sector for our dear country.



“The delegates have decided on who they want to lead this process and I accept their verdict”.

He applauded Mr. Nunoo Mensah and his team for a good job done and wished them well in their quest to develop sports in Ghana.



At the end of the elections, Team Ben Nunoo Mensah swept all the positions to manage the GOC for the next four years.