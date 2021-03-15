GOC Elections: Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib becomes Deputy Secretary General

Jerry Ahmed Shaib,CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA)

The CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib has been voted as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The CoDA boss defeated the President of the National Triathlon Federation Bawa Fuseini to win the spot.



Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib earned 44 votes while his opponent Bawa Fuseini earned 19 of the votes cast.

Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib comes into the GOC after his election as the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation.



The politician who is a member of Ben Nunoo-Mensah's camp is expected to combine his work as the boss of CoDA along with GOC duties.