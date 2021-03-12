GOC Elections: We need a team that believes in sports as a business – Charles Osei Asibey

General Secretary for SWAG, Charles Osei Asibey

Charles Osei Asibey, an aspirant for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) third Vice Presidential position has urged stakeholders who do not perceive sports as leisure to join hands with the Committee to build the sector.

The businessman who is focused on sports development is willing to put in all the effort required to make the sector better.



In the Happy FM-GTV Sports+ led GOC Manifestoes Dialogue he stated; “It is time for all the stakeholders who believe in sports as a business and a brand but not simply leisure to join hands as a team and grow our sector. By doing so, we can manage it all”.



The President of the Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation who also doubles as the General Secretary for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) refuted claims that these positions will affect his work as third Vice President of the GOC.



“The GOC is an institution and because we are going to be working with a team and I believe together, we can stand firm, thrive, and be effective. I don’t think SWAG or the Arm-wrestling Federation will suffer.”

Charles promised to balance his work at SWAG and the Arm-wrestling Federation with that of the GOC with equal efforts emphasized, “I feel the GOC can do more with all of us on board”.



On his authority, sports being treated as a business will create employment for the teeming youth in the country.



The GOC Elections come off on Monday 15 March 2021.