GOC President congratulates new Youth and Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports.

Mr. Ussif was sworn into office by the President Nana Akufo Addo, on March 5, 2021.



The GOC President who is seeking re-election said he was looking forward to working with the new minister to move Ghana Sports to a higher level and also support in the hosting of the 2023 African Games after his new appointment to serve on the Development Commission, of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah urged the federation heads to give the new sports minister all the support to succeed.

He also commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for securing vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana, which has affected sports negatively.



He advised all delegates at the GOC Congress to obey the COVID -19 protocols.