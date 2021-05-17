GOC President hopes Olympics gets staged despite cancellation calls

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of Ghana Olympic Committee

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is optimistic the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be staged despite calls for its cancellation.

With 68 days until the opening ceremony, a recent poll in Japan shows that 70% of the population wants the games to be cancelled especially with the rise in Coronavirus cases in Japan.



But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains defiant that the games would go ahead as planned despite the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Japan.



In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr Nunoo Mensah said that the situation in Japan was worrying but believes a cancellation of the games would have a devastating effect on athletes.



“Some the athletes have been trying to get into the Olympics for over 12 years and it gets canceled suddenly, with a few weeks until the games, that would be very devastating especially when some athletes know it would be difficult to qualify again in the next four years.

"So I think it should happen for the sake of the athletes because some wouldn’t get that chance again. The Olympics if it happens would not be like normal Olympics especially with fans not being allowed and athletes being kept in a bubble but I hope it is delivered safely,’’ Ben Nunoo Mensah said.



He added their plans ahead of the games remain intact as they continue to seek financial support from various corporate bodies and hopes things would go as planned for successful participation.



“Our qualified athletes are not perturbed about the news going rounds as they focused on the preparation and we are trying to get enough support from corporate bodies for a successful participation and we are poised to take the financial burden off the government,’’ he stated.