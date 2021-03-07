GOC Presidents to serve on Development Commission of ANOCA

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President, Ghana Olympic Committee

The Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) has appointed Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) onto its Development Commission of ANOCA.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah shall serve with 16 other members selected across the continent.



They are, Mr. Barry Hendricks, South Africa, Mr. Ahmed Habu Gumel, Nigeria, Mrs. Bouchra Hajij, Morocco, Dr. Ashebir Gayo, Ethiopia, Mrs. Beatrice Ayikorou, Uganda, Mr. Amar Bramia, Algeria, Mr. Hamdi Rahim, Egypt, Mr. Paul Tergat, Kenya, Mr. Augustin Senghor, Senegal, Mr. Abner Axel Xoagub, Namibia, Mr. Vivian Gungaram, Mauritius, Mr. Foloko Alfred, Zambia, Olympic Solidarity Representative, Mr. Olivier Niamkey Rapporteur of the Commission, Ms. Ezera Tshabangu, Assistants to the President of the Commission, Mr. David Ojongo and Mr. Abdourahman Kalkaba.

A letter signed by Mr. Mustapha Berraf President of ANOCA, the appointment takes effect from March 4, 2021.